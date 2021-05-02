Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 5:28PM CDT until May 2 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 615 PM CDT.

* At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Galesville,

or 13 miles southeast of Arcadia, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Trempealeau County, including the following

locations… Peacock Hill, Thimble Park, Ettrick, Camp Decorah and

Frenchville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.