Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 4:56PM CDT until May 2 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southwestern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trempealeau,

or 8 miles east of Winona, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Trempealeau around 505 PM CDT.

Galesville around 520 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Perrot

State Park and Lock And Dam 6.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.