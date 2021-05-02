Runners race bridge to bridge in marathon weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In a COVID-safe marathon weekend, runners made their way from the Chippewa River State Trail Bridge around town and back over the Grand Avenue Bridge for an abridged version of the Eau Claire Marathon, with multiple races to participate in and staggered start times for social distancing.

"With COVID and everything going on, we can't put 5,000 people running on a morning together, so what we wanted to do was create something new and exciting for Eau Claire to still show we're ready to get back to racing," said marathon director, Emi Uelnen.

"There are staggered starts, every five minutes 25 people will take off so it's spread out," Uelnen said. "You have to have a mask on in the packet pick-up area, you have a mask in the starting line, you have to have a mask again in the finish line. While you're out racing you can take your mask off."

"We are doing the "bridge to bridge" so [Sunday] is a 10-mile race, [Saturday] night we had the one mile and the five-mile," said volunteer coordinator, Stephanie Toutant. "And then Sweet 16 participants, so they actually ran all three distances."

"I was just so excited to have an in-person race again that I had to sign up for the Sweet 16," said runner Abby La Nou.

"This year we just wanted to get runners excited, get them back, lets get going again in a safe way," Uelnen said.

"Hometown race and finally in-person so wanting to enjoy every bit of it I can," said runner Danielle LeBarron.

"Everyone comes from a different background but one thing that this community does is brings everyone together," Toutant said.

Uelnen said across all three of this weekend's races, a thousand people participated, and a quarter of those did all three races.

She also said they plan to have a full marathon in September.