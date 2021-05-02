Officials ID body, say it’s lover of Puerto Rican boxer

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old woman whose body was found in a lagoon was the lover of Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo, who has been questioned by police and whose car was seized overnight. No one has been arrested in the case, and Verdejo and his attorneys have declined comment. Police have said that Verdejo did not cooperate and refused to answer questions. Puerto Rico’s Institute of Forensic Science said in a statement Sunday that Keishla Rodríguez was identified via dental records, and that officials are still analyzing Verdejo’s car.