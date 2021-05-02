National foster care month; local organization seeks to help parents

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - May is Foster Care Month and one Chippewa Valley organization that's working to make the lives of foster families a little easier is well-deserving of some recognition.

The Wisconsin Foster Closet in Menomonie at its core provides clothing to children in foster care, but it also provides back-to-school bags and Christmas gifts, as well as other programs that are all aimed at alleviating the financial burden foster parents often face.



Foster closet board member Brittany Hughes said programs like these make it easier for people to decide to become foster parents. In that ongoing effort to provide for foster parents, Hughes said a virtual support group is planned to launch this month.

"I think the more you can normalize it and get people's stories out there and just bring general awareness to it, of what really goes into being a foster parent, and the supports that are available for you and things like that, I think it makes it less scary and then maybe more people would be willing to give it a try," Hughes said.

There are nearly 7,000 children in foster care across the state, Hughes said, and 13,000 of them are waiting to be adopted.



Click or tap here to learn more about becoming a foster parent.