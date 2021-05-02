Mourners attend viewing for man shot by N. Carolina deputies

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to a North Carolina man whose shooting at the hands of sheriff’s deputies has triggered a wave of protests. Public viewings were held Sunday for Andrew Brown Jr. in Hertford and then in Elizabeth City, where Brown was shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies serving warrants. An autopsy conducted by Brown’s family found he was shot in the back of his head. His family and protesters are demanding release of police camera footage. News outlets report that dozens of people attended the viewing in Hertford and hundreds attended the Elizabeth City viewing. An invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Monday.