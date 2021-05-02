Bullfighting back in Madrid as heated election campaign ends

MADRID (AP) — Bullfighting with fans has returned to Madrid for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Regional authorities put a limit of 40% occupancy for the Spanish capital’s first bullfight of the year. That meant 6,000 fans got a seat at Las Ventas ring, where face masks were obligatory. The timing of the bullfight has political implications. It coincides with the final day of official campaigning for an important regional election in Madrid on Tuesday. Conservative regional chief Isabel Díaz Ayuso is running on her opposition to stricter health restrictions imposed or recommended by Spain’s left-wing national government.