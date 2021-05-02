‘Black America’s attorney general’ seems to be everywhere

These days it seems Ben Crump is everywhere. The Florida attorney has become a powerful figure in the movement seeking equality for Black Americans and justice for those killed by police. Crump has won multimillion-dollar settlements over the past decade for the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Veteran civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton calls him “Black America’s Attorney General” because Crump takes cases others won’t touch. Critics see him as an opportunist. But those who know Crump say he’s been fighting for fairness long before anyone knew his name.