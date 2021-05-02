Belgian police detain 132 in virus restrictions protest

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Brussels say they have detained 132 people who took part in an illegal party in a park to protest COVID-19 restrictions. A police spokeswoman said Sunday that about 15 people, including protesters and police, were injured in clashes. About 2,000 revelers and protesters had massed in the park Saturday for the second time in a month, and police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. Police and protesters clashed until deep in the evening. The government and police had warned people for a week to stay away from the party to no avail. Clashes erupted after big crowds started gathering late in the afternoon.