Bateaux FC looks to repeat as champions, grow program in 2021

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- While few sports were in action last summer, Bateaux FC made a name for themselves by winning the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League Championship. The title has helped them grow the program, and they're looking to go even bigger in 2021.

The team has more new players than returning players, as well as new coaches in charge this year. The pressure is on for the club to go back-to-back, but the team believes it can do it again and make a statement to the community.

"For us, we're trying to build our footing in the community that much more," said Josh Ranft, Bateaux FC head coach. "We're trying to get the attention of the community, let them know that we exist and that we're here. As far as on the field, we're looking to win games."

"We want to let everyone know in our division and our conference that we are a team that can bring it this season," said Sarah Claas, Bateaux FC assistant coach. "I think we have the potential to do that."

"We want to win a championship and score goals, that's the goal," said Mitchell Brenner, Bateaux FC forward.

The club won their final friendly of the preseason on Sunday 5-3, and kick off the regular season on the road May 16th against Lobos FC.