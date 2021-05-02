Adviser suggests Biden still wears mask outside out of habit

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — One of President Joe Biden’s top advisers has suggested that he’s still wearing a face mask outdoors out of habit although the latest public health guidance says he doesn’t need it. White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told CNN’s “State of the Union” that she realized she was also still wearing her mask outside because doing so has become “such a matter of habit.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said fully vaccinated people like Biden and Dunn can stop wearing masks outdoors when they’re alone. Biden wore a mask outdoors several times last week.