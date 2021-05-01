Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Pierce County
…ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS
AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING…
Warm temperatures in the 80 to 90 degree range, low relative
humidity below 25 percent, and west to southwest winds of 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will result in elevated to near
critical fire conditions. Any fire that does develop has the
potential to spread quickly. Check restrictions and the fire
danger before burning, and report any wildfires to local
authorities.