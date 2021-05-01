Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS

AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING…

Warm temperatures in the 80 to 90 degree range, low relative

humidity below 25 percent, and west to southwest winds of 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will result in elevated to near

critical fire conditions. Any fire that does develop has the

potential to spread quickly. Check restrictions and the fire

danger before burning, and report any wildfires to local

authorities.