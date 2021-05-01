Shawtown Neighborhood residents help city plant 400 new trees

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Residents of the Shawtown neighborhood got their hands dirty Saturday, planting about 400 new trees.

The trees were planted in a field beside the Eau Claire Wastewater Treatment facility. City of Eau Claire forestry Supervisor, Matt Staudenmaier, said the trees that were there previously had to be cut down so the land could be filled with the dredging from a project on Halfmoon Lake.



This spring, when residents of the Shawtown Neighborhood signed up for the Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up, they were asked if they wanted to collaborate on the project, given the city was already eyeing re-planting trees on the plot of land in their neighborhood.

"With the diversity of species that we're planting, it'll foster more birds and animals, which the neighborhood will probably start to enjoy more and more," Staudenmaier said.

According to Staudenmaier, the majority of previous trees were ash, but Saturday, at least 10 different tree species were planted, including maple, pine and oak.