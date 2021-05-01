Shaw sends Brewers to 6-5 win over Dodgers in 11 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw homered and hit a game-winning single, and the Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs in the 11th inning to beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5. Los Angeles, which has dropped three straight to Milwaukee, also lost starter Dustin May to an apparent injury after he had thrown just 27 pitches. The game was tied at 2 after nine innings and 3-all after 10. In the 11th, Drew Smith hit a two-run triple off Drew Rasmussen to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead — but the Brewers rallied.