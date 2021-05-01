Saturday’s local sports scores 5/1

(WQOW)- Here you can find the local sports scores for Saturday, May 1.

WIAC BASEBALL

Game 1: UW-Whitewater 12, UW-Stout 1

Game 2: UW-Whitewater 11, UW-Stout 5

Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stevens Point 9

Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stevens Point 9

WIAC SOFTBALL

Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-Whitewater 4

Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 0, UW-Whitewater 3

Game 1: UW-Stout 2, UW-Platteville 4

Game 2: UW-Stout 0, UW-Platteville 4

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Game 1: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 3

Game 2: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 1

Game 1: Eau Claire North 8, DC Everest 0

Game 2: Eau Claire North 9, DC Everest 5

Baldwin-Woodville 10, Bloomer 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Menomonie 1, Bloomer 18

WIAC MEN'S TENNIS

Blugolds fall in season finale vs. University of Chicago 7-2.