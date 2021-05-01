Skip to Content

Saturday’s local sports scores 5/1

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:51 pm College SportsHigh School SportsPrep SportsSportTop Sports Stories
STOUT SB 5-1

(WQOW)- Here you can find the local sports scores for Saturday, May 1.

WIAC BASEBALL

  • Game 1: UW-Whitewater 12, UW-Stout 1
  • Game 2: UW-Whitewater 11, UW-Stout 5
  • Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stevens Point 9
  • Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stevens Point 9

WIAC SOFTBALL

  • Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-Whitewater 4
  • Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 0, UW-Whitewater 3
  • Game 1: UW-Stout 2, UW-Platteville 4
  • Game 2: UW-Stout 0, UW-Platteville 4

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

  • Game 1: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 3
  • Game 2: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 1
  • Game 1: Eau Claire North 8, DC Everest 0
  • Game 2: Eau Claire North 9, DC Everest 5
  • Baldwin-Woodville 10, Bloomer 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

  • Menomonie 1, Bloomer 18

WIAC MEN'S TENNIS

Blugolds fall in season finale vs. University of Chicago 7-2.

Evan Hong

More Stories

Skip to content