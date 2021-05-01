Saturday’s local sports scores 5/1

Saturday’s local sports scores 5/1New
(WQOW)- Here you can find the local sports scores for Saturday, May 1.
WIAC BASEBALL
- Game 1: UW-Whitewater 12, UW-Stout 1
- Game 2: UW-Whitewater 11, UW-Stout 5
- Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stevens Point 9
- Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stevens Point 9
WIAC SOFTBALL
- Game 1: UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-Whitewater 4
- Game 2: UW-Eau Claire 0, UW-Whitewater 3
- Game 1: UW-Stout 2, UW-Platteville 4
- Game 2: UW-Stout 0, UW-Platteville 4
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
- Game 1: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 3
- Game 2: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Onalaska 1
- Game 1: Eau Claire North 8, DC Everest 0
- Game 2: Eau Claire North 9, DC Everest 5
- Baldwin-Woodville 10, Bloomer 0
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
- Menomonie 1, Bloomer 18
WIAC MEN'S TENNIS
Blugolds fall in season finale vs. University of Chicago 7-2.