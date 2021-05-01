Republican Susan Wright makes US House runoff in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A special election for a U.S. House seat in Texas is headed for a runoff. Republican Susan Wright secured one of the runoff spots Saturday night in Texas’ 6th Congressional District. Wright is running to replace her late husband, Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Wright is a GOP activist who is moving on with the backing of President Donald Trump, who waited until this week to formally make an endorsement a crowded field of 23 candidates. The date of the runoff has yet to be announced.