Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning ‘Moonstruck’ star, dies at 89

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The veteran stage and screen actress Olympia Dukakis has died. She was at 89. Allison Levy her agent at Innovative Artists said Saturday that Dukakis died Saturday morning in her home in New York City. A cause of death was not immediately released. Dukakis’ natural flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher’s mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck.” Stage was Dukakis’ first love, saying it was her ambition “to play the great parts.” She was married to actor Louis Zorich and had three children.