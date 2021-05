BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Observation towers and playgrounds at Wisconsin state parks have reopened, as more restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic are loosening. The state Department of Natural Resources has also increased capacity to 100 at open-air shelters, amphitheaters, and outdoor group campgrounds as of Friday, WMTV reported. The DNR reports that state park attendance has increased 25% so far this year compared to 2020.