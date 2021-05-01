North’s Rassbach fastest at XC sectionals, but Huskies, Memorial fall short

STEVENS POINT (WQOW)- Eau Claire North's Katie Rassbach is only a freshman, but she's already proving to be one of the fastest cross country runners in the state. Rassbach won the girls race at the sectional meet in Stevens Point by 14 seconds over the next runner.

But Rassbach's effort wasn't enough to give North a top-five finish, as the Huskies finish eighth. Memorial finished second in the girls meet behind De Pere.

On the boys side, SPASH dominated the meet and won by a landslide, but Memorial's Ben Young finished strong in 11th place. The Old Abes took third, while North finished eighth once again. Young's effort earned him a trip to the state meet.

Young and Rassbach will run for a state title on Saturday in Janesville.