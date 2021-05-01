Milwaukee hosts Eastern Conference leader Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets (43-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (39-24, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks play the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks are 24-11 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 25.6 assists per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 5.9.

The Nets are 23-14 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is fourth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.8% as a team from deep this season. Joe Harris leads them shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 125-123 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. James Harden led Brooklyn with 34 points, and Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Portis ranks second on the Bucks with 7.1 rebounds and averages 11.4 points. Jrue Holiday is averaging 18 points, 7.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kyrie Irving is third on the Nets averaging 26.9 points and is adding 4.9 rebounds. Harris is averaging 15.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 121 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 45.4% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Axel Toupane: out (oblique), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out (toe).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (health and safety protocols), Bruce Brown: out (knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Chris Chiozza: out (hand), Kevin Durant: out (injury management).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.