Menomonie native Stokke signs with Carolina Panthers

(WQOW)- Last year it was Nate Stanley who went to the Vikings, and this year, another Menomonie native has found his way to the NFL.

Menomonie native and former Badgers fullback Mason Stokke was not selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he is signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent, announced by his agent Kevin Gold on Twitter Saturday evening.

The Panthers currently do not have a fullback on their roster, so Stokke may have a chance of making the team as the lone man at his position.