May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

PARIS (AP) — Workers and  union leaders have dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for boisterous May Day marches. In countries that mark May 1 as International Labor Day, workers clamored Saturday for more labor protections and financial support in the midst of the pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down. In Turkey and the Philippines, police cracked down on May Day protests, enforcing virus lockdowns. For labor leaders, the annual celebration of workers’ rights was a test of their ability to mobilize people in the face of the pandemic’s profound disruptions. 

