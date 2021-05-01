Identifying different types of abuse and signs

(WXOW) - As Child Abuse Prevention Month wraps up, Jamie Korn of the Family & Children's Center joined Daybreak to discuss the different types of abuse and how to act if you notice the signs.

The four types of abuse include physical, sexual, emotional, and neglect.

Signs of physical abuse include unexplained bruises, welts, or burns. You should be on the look out for injuries with a pattern that could've been made with a hand or belt. One sign of this type of abuse is explanations that don't make sense with the injury.

Evidence of sexual abuse looks like torn or stained underclothing, unexplained sore throats, trouble walking or sitting, STDs, or pregnancy's especially before the age of 14.

Emotional abuse looks like overeating or not eating enough, speech disorders, and nervous disorders like rashes hives, facial tics and frequent stomach aches.

Neglect signs include clothes that are inappropriate for the weather, unclean clothes, consistently bad hygiene, or untreated medical or dental problems.

Behavior can be a major indicator of abuse happening and often many of the actions can overlap through the different types of abuse.

Extreme mood changes, appearing scared and always on the lookout, frequent absences from school, not wanting to go home from school, interest in sexual behavior, using drugs, alcohol, or weapons, and changes in sleep habits.

Witnessing domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, caregivers who have untreated mental illness, and lack of support can increase the likelihood of abuse happening.

Unexpected behavior from parents can also be a warning sign. Showing little concern for the child's behavior, denying problems at home, blaming problems on a child, severely limiting the child's contact with others, and offering unconvincing explanations for a child's injury.

Anyone can report abuse. If a child discloses that they are being abused, don't place blame or deny reports, remain calm, and limit questions. Allow the child to talk.

For more information, visit the Family & Children's Center website https://www.fcconline.org/