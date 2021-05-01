Fuel tankers catch fire, at least 10 hurt in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A fire roared through several fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital late Saturday, injuring at least 10 people. It wasn’t immediately known if the fire was accidental or intentional coming on the official start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops, ending America’s longest war. All 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and about 7,000 NATO allied forces will be out of Afghanistan at the latest by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks in the United States that first brought them into the country. The Interior Ministry spokesperson says the fire began when a spark set one fuel tanker ablaze. Several tankers nearby were quickly engulfed, sending giant flames and plumes of smoke into the night sky.