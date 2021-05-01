Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — It’s official: America and NATO have begun their final withdrawal from Afghanistan ending America’s ‘forever war” after nearly 20 years. In mid-April, President Joe Biden had announced the final withdrawal would begin May 1. Diplomatic and military officials say the packing up began almost one month ago. The last 2,500-3,500 U.S. troops and about 7,000 allied forces will be gone by Sept. 11 at the latest, although Western diplomats in Kabul say July 4 is the goal.