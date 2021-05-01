Charged in Jan. 6 riot? Yes, but prison may be another story

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 400 people have been charged with federal crimes in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but prison time may be another story for many of them. With riot cases flooding into Washington’s federal court, the Justice Department is under pressure to quickly resolve the least serious cases. Defendants charged with crimes such as conspiracy and assaulting officers are looking at hefty sentences. Others who were in mob but didn’t join in any violence or destruction could see little to no time behind bars. Only one defendant has pleaded guilty so far, but prosecutors have said more plea offers are coming.