California Democrats to hear from Newsom as recall heats up

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Democratic Party faithful will hear from Gov. Gavin Newsom as he mounts a campaign to keep his job. Newsom is set to speak Saturday at the party’s annual convention, held virtually. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Californian, will also address the party delegates. The gathering comes on the heels of state elections officials announcing that a preliminary count shows the recall effort has enough signatures to make the ballot. That means voters will likely get the chance in the fall to choose whether to boot Newsom out of office before his term ends.