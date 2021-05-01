Benintendi, Perez lead Duffy, Royals over Twins 11-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit two homers, Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals cruised to an 11-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. Danny Duffy (4-1) continued his strong start to the season in helping the AL Central-leading Royals bounce back from Friday night’s 9-1 loss. He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, striking out seven and exited with an 0.60 ERA. Alex Kiriloff homered for the second straight day for Minnesota and Nelson Cruz added his 425th career homer.