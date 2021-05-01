Autumn Harvest Winery re-opens under new ownership

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On Saturday, a one-hundred-year-old apple orchard and 17-year-old winery re-opened under new ownership in Chippewa Falls.

Autumn Harvest Winery was sold in February to Becky and Jim Mullane, who own Dixon's Apple Orchard and Wedding Venue just three miles away from Autumn Harvest. They said they're prepared to serve the same wines every visitor has come to know, and have updated their logo and changed the name to Dixon's Autumn Harvest Winery.

"We plan to carry the same wines," owner Beck Mullane said. "We've learned how to make those wines and [former owner's] Jean and Chad were great at that transition."

Since purchasing the winery, the couple has made a few changes to the interior, such as adding a larger bar and more seating.