You Ask, We Answer: Roundabout etiquette

(WQOW) - What are the rules of roundabouts? Here are some valuable reminders on road etiquette.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said you must travel at the speed of 15-25 MPH as you approach and enter, despite posted speed limits.

Cars, trucks and buses must yield to pedestrians, bicyclists and all incoming traffic in lanes to their left before entering or exiting the roundabout.

In 2015, Wisconsin Act 139 was passed. It requires drivers to yield the right-of-way to trucks and vehicles measuring at least 40 ft long and 10ft wide.

If there are two large trucks entering the roundabout at the same time, the vehicle on the right must always yield to the one on the left.

The law was passed for safety purposes, as commercial trucks can weigh up to 80,000 lbs and have an expanded turning radius.

And always, the Wisconsin State Patrol says that just prior to your exit, indicate your intention to exit.