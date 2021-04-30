Want a COVID-19 vaccine? Here is where you can walk in and get one without an appointment
(WQOW) - If you are looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19, there are plenty of opportunities without even needing an appointment.
If this list is not complete, please email us at news@wqow.com to have a location added to the list.
Eau Claire County
UW-Eau Claire's vaccine clinic inside Zorn Arena is open to walk-ins for anyone 16 and older Tuesdays - Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Chippewa County
Prevea Health has a COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up inside Jacob's Well Church at 3211 North 50th Avenue. Walk-in availability's vary. The latest days and times can be found here.
Barron County
You can walk-in to the vaccine clinic on the UWEC-Barron County Campus Tuesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at 1800 College Drive, Rice Lake. See the flyer in our COVID-19 Facebook group.
Pierce County
The following walk-in opportunities in Pierce County are for anyone 18 and older. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
- Tuesday, May 4th Time: 4PM-6PM, Ellsworth Elementary School
- Thursday, May 6th Time: 4PM-6PM, Plum City High School
- Saturday, May 8th Time: 10AM-Noon, Spring Valley High School
- Tuesday, May 11th Time: 4PM-6PM, River Falls High School
- Thursday, May 13th Time: 4PM-7PM , Prescott Malone Intermediate School
For more information, call 715-273-6755.
Area Hospitals (Appointments necessary)
If you don't mind making an appointment, you can get a free vaccine at Mayo Clinic Health System locations or Marshfield Clinic Health System locations. You do NOT need to be a patient of either provider.
