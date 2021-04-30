Volunteers needed for Chippewa Falls Special Olympics meet next weekend

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic halted just about every activity in the state, Special Olympic athletes will be back competing in Chippewa Falls next weekend.

Voluntters are needed to help at the event on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chippewa Falls High School.

The volunteers will help time races, help measure jumps and throws and walk with athletes to where they need to go.

"Between the outdoor nature of the event, rising vaccinations rates, decreasing COVID numbers, and rigorous safety precautions in place, Special Olympics Wisconsin is confident that this event will make for a safe return to action for the athletes and volunteers alike. It will also provide some long-overdue memories and sports excitement for a community that has gone far too long without the unique thrill and energy of a Special Olympics Wisconsin event," the organization said in a press release.

You can register to volunteer here.