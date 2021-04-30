St. Paul officials push review of sheriff’s livestream

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three city council members in St. Paul are pushing for a formal review of Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s practice of livestreaming video of his patrols. Fletcher started his “Live on Patrol” videos last year. He says it is a way to show people how law enforcement works and build trust with people, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. But city council members say community members have complained the shows are a distraction and problematic, especially when he has not appeared to be wearing a body camera.