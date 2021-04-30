St. Louis visits Minnesota after O’Reilly’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (23-19-6, fourth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-14-4, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -143, Blues +118

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host St. Louis after Ryan O’Reilly scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-4 overtime win against the Wild.

The Wild are 31-14-4 against opponents in the West Division. Minnesota ranks 10th in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 23.

The Blues are 23-19-6 against opponents in the West Division. St. Louis has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 75.7% of opponent opportunities.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 42 total points for the Wild, 23 goals and 19 assists. Nick Bonino has eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

David Perron leads the Blues with 34 total assists and has 48 points. O’Reilly has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Blues: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Andrew Hammond: day to day (upper-body), Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (lower body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.