Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…Elevated Fire Weather Conditions on Saturday Afternoon and

Evening…

The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity, and

southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph with gust of 30 to 35 mph will

promote the spread of fires Saturday afternoon and evening.

Try to avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local

authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road

vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.

Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly. Be sure to check

with local officials about any burning restrictions that may be in

place.