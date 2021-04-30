Skip to Content

Ravens pick WR Rashod Bateman, LB Jayson Oweh in first round

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Ravens bolstered their beleaguered passing attack by selecting Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. The Ravens ranked last in the NFL last season in yards passing averaging 171.2 per game. Baltimore also attempted the least passes in the league with 406. The Ravens turned their attention to defense with their second pick in the first round, taking Penn State linebacker Jayson Oweh with the 31st pick.

