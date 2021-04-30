Potential ban on menthol cigarettes could be beneficial for youth

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement about a possible ban on menthol cigarettes.

Data from the Food and Drug Administration says nearly 20 million Americans use menthol cigarettes., and that younger smokers are more likely to choose menthol cigarettes.

Here in the Badger State, 15 percent of Wisconsinites smoke. Health officials say the average is higher in Marathon County, at 19 percent.

In 2009, the FDA banned other flavored cigarettes on the national level.

Members of the Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central WI say the president's potential ban could be a big help in cutting down youth smoking.

"This effort could prevent a whole new generation from becoming addicted to nicotine. These flavors are attractive to youth, 9 out of 10 wouldn't try the products if they weren't flavored. So if we can address this at the youth level first we're gonna save hopefully a lot of lives," said Jenna Flynn, Community Health Improvement Team, Marathon County Health Department.

Multiple news sources, including the Washington Post, say the Biden Administration is expected to make an announcement Thursday.