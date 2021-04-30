Pope facilitates Vatican prosecutions for cardinals, bishops

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has sent another message to Vatican-based cardinals about his intent to hold them accountable for criminal misconduct. Francis approved a new law on Friday that removes the legal obstacles that had prevented the Vatican’s criminal tribunal from prosecuting them. The law makes clear that Vatican city-state prosecutors have jurisdiction over cardinals and need only the pope’s consent to proceed with investigations against them. The law abrogates a 2020 regulation that said only an appeals court composed of three cardinal judges could assess the actions of cardinals and bishops accused of criminal offenses.