Peralta strong on mound, Brewers down scuffling Dodgers 3-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched six strong innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. homered to lead the Milwaukee Brewers past the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Friday night. The Brewers have taken the first two games of the four-game series. The Dodgers lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games.Peralta (3-0) held the Dodgers without a hit until A.J. Pollock’s lead-off homer in the fifth. Peralta set down 16 of the last 17 batters he faced. Bradley Jr. belted a two-run homer with one out in the second off Dodgers starter Edwin Uceta, who was making his major league debut. It marked the 100th career home run for Bradley Jr.