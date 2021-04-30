Pakistan decries EU parliament’s move on blasphemy laws

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has decried a move by the European Parliament demanding Islamabad allow freedom for religious minorities and urging the EU to reconsider the South Asian country’s preferential trade status. The European Parliament appealed on Islamabad to free a Christian couple on death row since 2014. The two were convicted of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. It also urged Pakistani authorities to repeal the country’s controversial blasphemy laws. Pakistan’s foreign ministry released a statement expressing the government’s disappointment at the European resolution, saying it “reflects a lack of understanding in the context of blasphemy laws and associated religious sensitivities in Pakistan.”