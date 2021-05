CLEVELAND (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers made a trade to acquire wide receiver Amari Rodgers Friday in the third round of the NFL Draft.

With the No. 85 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @packers select WR Amari Rodgers!



Rodgers was the 85th overall pick in the third round.