CLEVELAND (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers invested in their offensive line in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday night.

With the 62nd overall pick, Green Bay selected Ohio State University center Josh Myers.

Corey Linsley's departure to Los Angeles via free agency opened the door for Myers.