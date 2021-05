EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Old Abes looked to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss last week to Notre Dame with a win under the lights against Menasha, but fell to the Bluejays 47-35.

Turnovers proved to be costly for Memorial, with three fumbles and two muffed punts in the game.

The Old Abes will wrap up their season next week in a crosstown clash with Eau Claire North next Friday.