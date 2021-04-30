Mars helicopter gets extra month of flying as rover’s scout

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s little Mars helicopter is getting an extra month of flying. Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving the helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover. Officials announced the flight extension Friday, following three successful flights over the past month. Ingenuity is attempting its fourth flight Friday afternoon. Thursday’s effort failed because of a known software error. On its fifth flight, the chopper will move to a new airfield on Mars, allowing the Perseverance rover to start focusing on its own rock-sampling mission.