Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-shot bid to pass legislation that would make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state is stalling in the Senate. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Friday that he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make the nation’s capital a state. He said it needs to be done through a constitutional amendment. Earlier this month, the House approved a bill strictly along party lines to make the District of Columbia a state with one representative and two senators. Manchin’s rejection shows the effort doesn’t have the support of all Democrats in an evenly divided Senate. The bill appears stalled for now.