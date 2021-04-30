Lt. Gov. Barnes visits local business, talks small business recovery

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Small businesses continue to navigate as best they can through the pandemic, and on Friday, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes stopped in Eau Claire to share what he's heard from small business owners.

Barnes made a quick trip to Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor in Eau Claire.

After grabbing a cone, he said the number one thing he's heard small businesses need is money.

Barnes said President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan can help these mom and pop shops, but said we need to get vaccinated in order to safely enjoy the things we want.

"We're always going to follow the science" Barnes said. "There is no rebounding of the economy unless we lead with science, unless we follow the public health guidance to make sure that communities have what they need and also businesses have what they need to be able to bounce back."

Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers announced a commitment to invest $600 million to support small business recovery and $50 million to support our tourism industry.