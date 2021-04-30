Jury finds ex-Netflix VP guilty in bribery, kickback scheme

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal jury has found a former Netflix executive guilty of receiving lucrative stock options and more than a half-million dollars in bribes and kickbacks from tech companies to approve contracts with the streaming giant. Michael Kail is a former Netflix vice president who oversaw the company’s internet technology department. His attorney says he will appeal the verdict. The now 49-year-old Kail was indicted in 2018 on 19 counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, and seven counts of money laundering. The jury found him guilty Friday on 28 of the 29 counts. His trial was held in San Jose, California.