EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Matthew Johnson scored three touchdowns, but the Eau Claire North football team lost to Sparta 52-28 Friday at Carson Park.

The Huskies will battle crosstown rival Eau Claire Memorial next Friday in the season finale. The Old Abes are currently battling Menasha High School at Carson Park.

Sparta led 31-14 at halftime and ran the opening kickoff of the second half back for a score.