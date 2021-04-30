Immanuel softball sweeps Augusta, other Friday scores

Immanuel softball sweeps Augusta, other Friday scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school softball
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2, Augusta 1 (6 innings - game 1)
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2, Augusta 1 (5 innings - game 2)
Gilman 8, Flambeau 0 - Addison Warner (GILMAN): no-hitter with 17 strikeouts
Elk Mound 9, Stanley-Boyd 0
Thorp 13, Loyal/Greenwood 3 (6 innings)
Hayward 19, Ashland 2 (5 innings)
Somerset 8, Glenwood City 0
Pepin/Alma 11, Eleva-Strum 0
High school baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Wausau West 0 (5 innings)
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 12, Augusta 2 (5 innings)
Altoona 9, Menomonie 7
Bloomer 13, Cumberland 2 (5 innings)
Hayward 13, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Thorp/Gilman 10, Loyal 0 (6 innings)
Pepin/Alma 10, Eleva-Strum 0
Blair-Taylor 11, C-FC 3
High school boys golf
Bloomer Invitational
- St. Croix Central, 314* by tiebreaker
- Osceola, 314
- Ellsworth, 329
- Spooner, 337
- Northwestern, 337
- Hayward, 348
- Baldwin-Woodville, 356
- Neillsville, 365
- Barron, 367
- Ladysmith, 368
- Bloomer Black, 370
- Bloomer Orange, 411
- Stanley-Boyd, 413
- Somerset, 433
- Cadott, 460
- Bloomer Grey, 589
- Flambeau, no team score
- Cumberland, no team score
- Clear Lake, no team score
Top individuals:
- Jacob Hall (Osceola), 70
- Nolan John (Neillsville), 72
- Nick Mueller (St. Croix Central), 74
- Trant Meyer (Northwestern), 76
- Isaac Welle (Baldwin-Woodville), 77
- Ethan Oricchio (Ellsworth), 78 *by tiebreaker
- Owen Rozeboom (St. Croix Central), 78
- Hunter Westerberg (Ellsworth), 79
- Isaac Muillikin (Barron), 80 *by tiebreaker
- Ethan Hall (Osceola), 80
High school track and field
Mustang Open, Menomonie - boys results here; girls results here
High school football
Sparta 52, Eau Claire North 28 - game recap here
Menasha 47, Eau Claire Memorial 35 - game recap here