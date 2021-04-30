Skip to Content

Immanuel softball sweeps Augusta, other Friday scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school softball

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2, Augusta 1 (6 innings - game 1)

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2, Augusta 1 (5 innings - game 2)

Gilman 8, Flambeau 0 - Addison Warner (GILMAN): no-hitter with 17 strikeouts

Elk Mound 9, Stanley-Boyd 0

Thorp 13, Loyal/Greenwood 3 (6 innings)

Hayward 19, Ashland 2 (5 innings)

Somerset 8, Glenwood City 0

Pepin/Alma 11, Eleva-Strum 0

High school baseball

Eau Claire Memorial 10, Wausau West 0 (5 innings)

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 12, Augusta 2 (5 innings)

Altoona 9, Menomonie 7

Bloomer 13, Cumberland 2 (5 innings)

Hayward 13, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Thorp/Gilman 10, Loyal 0 (6 innings)

Pepin/Alma 10, Eleva-Strum 0

Blair-Taylor 11, C-FC 3

High school boys golf

Bloomer Invitational

  1. St. Croix Central, 314* by tiebreaker
  2. Osceola, 314
  3. Ellsworth, 329
  4. Spooner, 337
  5. Northwestern, 337
  6. Hayward, 348
  7. Baldwin-Woodville, 356
  8. Neillsville, 365
  9. Barron, 367
  10. Ladysmith, 368
  11. Bloomer Black, 370
  12. Bloomer Orange, 411
  13. Stanley-Boyd, 413
  14. Somerset, 433
  15. Cadott, 460
  16. Bloomer Grey, 589
  17. Flambeau, no team score
  18. Cumberland, no team score
  19. Clear Lake, no team score

Top individuals:

  1. Jacob Hall (Osceola), 70
  2. Nolan John (Neillsville), 72
  3. Nick Mueller (St. Croix Central), 74
  4. Trant Meyer (Northwestern), 76
  5. Isaac Welle (Baldwin-Woodville), 77
  6. Ethan Oricchio (Ellsworth), 78 *by tiebreaker
  7. Owen Rozeboom (St. Croix Central), 78
  8. Hunter Westerberg (Ellsworth), 79
  9. Isaac Muillikin (Barron), 80 *by tiebreaker
  10. Ethan Hall (Osceola), 80

High school track and field

Mustang Open, Menomonie - boys results here; girls results here

High school football

Sparta 52, Eau Claire North 28 - game recap here

Menasha 47, Eau Claire Memorial 35 - game recap here

